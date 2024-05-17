Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 811.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 128,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 231,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

