Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,576 shares of company stock valued at $99,336,130. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2 %

CRWD opened at $339.06 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.61 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 941.86, a PEG ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

