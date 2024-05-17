Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,331,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,820.38.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,739.15 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,521.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,568.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

