Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DSI opened at $100.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.39 and a 52 week high of $101.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.