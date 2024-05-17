Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $77.56 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.