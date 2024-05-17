Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $154.10 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

