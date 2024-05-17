Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14,661.5% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 417,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

