Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

