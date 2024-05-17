Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,071,000 after buying an additional 1,060,322 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,353 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $15.83 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

