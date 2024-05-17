Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after acquiring an additional 486,952 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,710,000 after acquiring an additional 395,571 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $64.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

