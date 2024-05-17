Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.