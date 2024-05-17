Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,181 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $269.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $273.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

