Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 29,359 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 225.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.