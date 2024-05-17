Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Elevance Health by 6.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV opened at $543.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $519.67 and a 200 day moving average of $494.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $546.29.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

