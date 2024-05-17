Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,447 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,447 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 90,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

