Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,494 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

