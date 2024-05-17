Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 189.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 155.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $104.02 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.