Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,011 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE O opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.