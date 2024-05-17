Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,225 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

