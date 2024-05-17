Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $2,998,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $133.70 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

