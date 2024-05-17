Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), reports. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $118.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.45 million.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

