Bank of America Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.