Bank of America Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $144.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

