Bank of America Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $250.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $222.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.64.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $214.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.24. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $218.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

