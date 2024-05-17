Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

