Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

BBWI opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 145.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

