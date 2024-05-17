B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) CFO Acquires $44,668.00 in Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 458,082 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $3,698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BGS

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.