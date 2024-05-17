Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMFGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBMF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Big Rock Brewery has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Big Rock Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.