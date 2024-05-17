Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBMF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Big Rock Brewery has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

