Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

