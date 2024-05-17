Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

