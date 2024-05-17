Bit Digital’s (BTBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $188.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 4.85. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

