Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BKH opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after buying an additional 322,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 640.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 221,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188,266 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

