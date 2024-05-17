BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $46.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $807.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $792.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

