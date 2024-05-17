BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $46.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK stock opened at $807.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $792.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.