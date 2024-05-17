Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.