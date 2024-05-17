Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BOLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

