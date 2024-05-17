Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 126,495 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,000. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Shares of TAP opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

