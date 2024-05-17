Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

