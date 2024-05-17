Boston Partners Buys 1,836 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.