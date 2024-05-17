Boston Partners Buys 52,168 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,168 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.92% of Civeo worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Civeo by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $363.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is 47.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

