Boston Partners Buys Shares of 712,605 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 712,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

