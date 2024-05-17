Boston Partners Cuts Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of Arcosa worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Arcosa by 22.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 224.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.69. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arcosa

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.