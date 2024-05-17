Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,990,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 886,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,500,000 after buying an additional 89,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,677,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.