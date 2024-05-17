Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,622 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Air Lease worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 722,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Lease

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

Air Lease stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.