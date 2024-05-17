Boston Partners Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 137,963 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $83.40 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

