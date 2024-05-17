Boston Partners Has $3.14 Million Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.30% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 465,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after acquiring an additional 187,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,222,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

