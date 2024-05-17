Boston Partners Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.83% of LSI Industries worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $459.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.82.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.71 million. On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

