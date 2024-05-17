Boston Partners Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,880 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

