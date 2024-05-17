Boston Partners Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,327 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $28.00 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

