Boston Partners Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Boston Partners lessened its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,595 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $187,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448,978 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 92.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,777,000 after buying an additional 308,494 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,500,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

