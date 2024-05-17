Boston Partners Has $3.95 Million Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.59% of Movado Group worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

